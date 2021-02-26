Special Weather Statement issued February 26 at 3:36AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
.A complex weather system moving through eastern Idaho will be
capable of producing light snowfall accumulations in the lower
Snake Plain and Eastern Magic Valley. Onset of accumulating
snowfall looks to be around 11 AM and continue through late
afternoon. 1-2 inches of snow will be possible with some locally
higher amounts possible. In addition to the snow, winds will be
quite gusty throughout the afternoon so blowing and drifting snow
will be possible as well.
