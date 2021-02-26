Special Weather Statement issued February 26 at 3:36AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

.A complex weather system moving through eastern Idaho will be

capable of producing light snowfall accumulations in the lower

Snake Plain and Eastern Magic Valley. Onset of accumulating

snowfall looks to be around 11 AM and continue through late

afternoon. 1-2 inches of snow will be possible with some locally

higher amounts possible. In addition to the snow, winds will be

quite gusty throughout the afternoon so blowing and drifting snow

will be possible as well.