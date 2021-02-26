Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 3:36AM MST until February 26 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, and the

Arco/Mud Lake Desert, including Burley, American Falls,

Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, and the INL.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 7 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Reduced visibilities may occur where areas of snow pack exist.

Gusty crosswinds may be a hazard to high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.