Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 10:48PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of snow. New snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches overnight.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.