Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 1:45AM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.