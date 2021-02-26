Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 3:30PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.