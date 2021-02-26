Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 3:30PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over
Teton, Togwotee and Salt River Passes. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.