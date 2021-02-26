Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 3:36AM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches, except 6 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and
Bear River Range including Tetonia, Driggs, Swan Valley, Wayan
and Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.