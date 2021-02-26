Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 9:10PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. New snowfall of 3 to 6 inches overnight.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton,
Togwotee and Salt River Passes. Areas of blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.