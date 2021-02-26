Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 9:13PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow

amounts of up to 2 inches.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and

Bear River Range including Tetonia, Driggs, Swan Valley, Wayan

and Emigration Summit..

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.