Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 9:13PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow
amounts of up to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and
Bear River Range including Tetonia, Driggs, Swan Valley, Wayan
and Emigration Summit..
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.