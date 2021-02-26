Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 1:45AM MST until February 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches;
1 to 3 inches on the north end near Mammoth; 8 to 12 inches near
the South Entrance and Pitchstone/Madison Plateaus. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.