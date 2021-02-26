Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 1:45AM MST until February 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches;

1 to 3 inches on the north end near Mammoth; 8 to 12 inches near

the South Entrance and Pitchstone/Madison Plateaus. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.