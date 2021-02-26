Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 1:54PM MST until February 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain, Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh
and Arbon Highlands, and the Southern Hills/Albion Mountains
including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Bone, Soda Springs, Grace,
McCammon, Albion and Almo.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.