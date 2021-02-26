Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 1:54PM MST until February 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7

inches with locally higher amounts on ridge tops and

elevations above pass level.

* WHERE…Island Park region including the Centennial Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.