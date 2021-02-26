Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 9:13PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain, Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh and
Arbon Highlands, including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Bone, Soda
Springs, Grace, McCammon.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.