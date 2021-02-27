Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 2:03AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Strong winds continue this morning across portions of the Snake

Plain, South Hills, southern highlands and the Bear Lake area. In

some places were are seeing snow and blowing snow creating slick

roads, while others are seeing blowing snow simply due to wind and

snow on the ground. This includes Interstate 84 toward the Utah

border, Interstate 86, Interstate 15 toward the Utah border, U-S

Highways 30 and 89 around Bear Lake, U-S 91 in the Cache Valley,

and all or portions of State Highways 27, 36, 37, 38, 77 and 81.

Use extreme caution if you encounter these conditions.