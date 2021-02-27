Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 6:16AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
The combination of gusty winds and light snow or existing snowpack
are creating slick roads this morning. This includes Interstate 84
from Interstate 86 south to the Utah border, Interstate 15 near
the Utah border, all or portions of U-S 30, 89 and 91 in the Bear
Lake area, as well as all or portions of State Highways 27, 36,
37, 38, 77 and 81. Use extreme caution if you encounter these
conditions. Improving conditions are expected later this morning.
