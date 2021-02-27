Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 12:46AM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of snow. New snow accumulations of an inch or two.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.