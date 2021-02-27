Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 12:46AM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of snow. New snowfall of 1 to 3 inches

overnight.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton,

Togwotee and Salt River Passes. Areas of blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.