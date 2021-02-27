Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 5:42AM MST until February 27 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow
amounts of up to 2 inches especially at higher elevations.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and
Bear River Range including Tetonia, Driggs, Swan Valley, Wayan
and Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Some roads may
remained closed until later this morning when the wind begins to
subside.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.