Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 5:42AM MST until February 27 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow

amounts of up to 2 inches especially at higher elevations.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and

Bear River Range including Tetonia, Driggs, Swan Valley, Wayan

and Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Some roads may

remained closed until later this morning when the wind begins to

subside.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.