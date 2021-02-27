Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 5:42AM MST until February 27 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to 2 inches a higher elevations. Localized
accumulations in the valleys near 1 inch.
* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain, Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh
and Arbon Highlands, including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Bone,
Soda Springs, Grace, McCammon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Some roads may be
closed or remain closed until later this morning when the wind
subsides.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.