Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 5:42AM MST until February 27 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow

accumulations up to 2 inches a higher elevations. Localized

accumulations in the valleys near 1 inch.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain, Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh

and Arbon Highlands, including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Bone,

Soda Springs, Grace, McCammon.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Some roads may be

closed or remain closed until later this morning when the wind

subsides.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.