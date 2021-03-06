Wind Advisory issued March 6 at 2:12PM MST until March 6 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and the Lower Snake plain,

especially along the I-86 corridor from Pocatello to Burley.

Also, look for cross winds along I-84 from Idahome to Yale.

Furthermore, look for cross-winds on I-15 near Fort Hall and

Blackfoot.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Blowing dusts will reduce visibilities, especially

near Rainbow road near American Falls and near Burley. Also,

gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs

could be blown down too as well as a few power outages may

result. Also, high profile vehicles will likely have

difficulties especially for direct cross-wind areas.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.