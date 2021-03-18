Special Weather Statement issued March 18 at 1:49PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A winter storm system will sweep through the region Friday and

Saturday with accumulating snowfall above 6500 feet and a mix of

rain and snow below 6500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches are possible above 6500 feet late Friday night through

noon Saturday with upwards of 1 to 3 possible in the mountain

valley locations from Island Park south to the Bear River Range.

Individuals with travel plans that will take them over Targhee or

Teton Pass, and Fish Creek or Georgetown Summits Saturday morning

should be prepared for winter driving conditions.