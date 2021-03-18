Special Weather Statement issued March 18 at 1:49PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A winter storm system will sweep through the region Friday and
Saturday with accumulating snowfall above 6500 feet and a mix of
rain and snow below 6500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches are possible above 6500 feet late Friday night through
noon Saturday with upwards of 1 to 3 possible in the mountain
valley locations from Island Park south to the Bear River Range.
Individuals with travel plans that will take them over Targhee or
Teton Pass, and Fish Creek or Georgetown Summits Saturday morning
should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
Comments