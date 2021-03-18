Special Weather Statement issued March 18 at 2:19PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow. Possible accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the
mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys.
* WHERE…Teton County and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will likely fall between
midnight and 9AM MDT Saturday. Morning travelers over Teton and
Togwotee passes should be prepared for snow covered roads by
sunrise Saturday.
