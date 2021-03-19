Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 1:52PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with

locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Jackson Valley, Star Valley and Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be periods of moderate to heavy

snow with some breaks in the snow during the event. Stay tuned

for later statements on this storm.