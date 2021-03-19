Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 1:52PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the
lower elevations and 5 to 8 inches in the higher elevations,
with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains, Salt and Wyoming Ranges and
Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…Early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be periods of moderate to heavy
snow with some breaks in the snow during the event. Stay tuned
for later statements on this storm.
