Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:52 pm

Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 1:52PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the
lower elevations and 5 to 8 inches in the higher elevations,
with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains, Salt and Wyoming Ranges and
Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be periods of moderate to heavy
snow with some breaks in the snow during the event. Stay tuned
for later statements on this storm.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content