Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 4:26AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow. Possible accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the
mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys.
* WHERE…Teton County and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…This evening through Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will likely fall between
midnight and 9 AM MDT Saturday. Morning travelers over Teton
and Togwotee passes should be prepared for snow covered roads by
sunrise Saturday.
