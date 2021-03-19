Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 4:26AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Possible accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the

mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys.

* WHERE…Teton County and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…This evening through Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will likely fall between

midnight and 9 AM MDT Saturday. Morning travelers over Teton

and Togwotee passes should be prepared for snow covered roads by

sunrise Saturday.