Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 1:27PM MDT until March 21 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches
across Yellowstone National Park and 6 to 12 inches across the
Teton and Gros Ventre Ranges.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton
and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
