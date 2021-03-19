Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 1:27PM MDT until March 21 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches

across Yellowstone National Park and 6 to 12 inches across the

Teton and Gros Ventre Ranges.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton

and Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.