Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 1:45PM MDT until March 20 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times expected late tonight and

Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches

above 6500 feet with 1 to 3 inches in the lower valleys and

basins.

* WHERE…Island Park southward to the Bear River Range.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 2 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.