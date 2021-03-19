Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 1:45PM MDT until March 20 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times expected late tonight and
Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches
above 6500 feet with 1 to 3 inches in the lower valleys and
basins.
* WHERE…Island Park southward to the Bear River Range.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 2 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
