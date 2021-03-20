Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 1:53PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with
locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Jackson Valley, Star Valley and Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be periods of moderate to heavy
snow with some breaks in the snow during the event. Little
accumulation is expected in the afternoon.
