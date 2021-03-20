Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:47 am

Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 2:47AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with
locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Jackson Valley, Star Valley and Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be periods of moderate to heavy
snow with some breaks in the snow during the event. Little
accumulation is expected in the afternoon.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content