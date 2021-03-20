Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 2:47AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with

locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Jackson Valley, Star Valley and Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be periods of moderate to heavy

snow with some breaks in the snow during the event. Little

accumulation is expected in the afternoon.