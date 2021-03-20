Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:47 am

Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 2:47AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the
lower elevations and 5 to 8 inches in the higher elevations,
with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains, Salt and Wyoming Ranges and
Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be periods of moderate to heavy
snow with some breaks in the snow during the event.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content