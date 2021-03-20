Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 1:44PM MDT until March 21 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Areas of light to moderate snow continuing. Additional

snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches from the Big Hole Mountains

north to the Montana Border above 6300 feet with 1 to 2 inches

of additional accumulation in the lower valleys and basins. For

the Caribou and Bear River Range, expect an additional 1 to 2

inches of accumulation overnight.

* WHERE…Island Park southward into the Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over

mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.