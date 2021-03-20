Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 1:44PM MDT until March 21 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Areas of light to moderate snow continuing. Additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches from the Big Hole Mountains
north to the Montana Border above 6300 feet with 1 to 2 inches
of additional accumulation in the lower valleys and basins. For
the Caribou and Bear River Range, expect an additional 1 to 2
inches of accumulation overnight.
* WHERE…Island Park southward into the Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over
mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.