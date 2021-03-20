Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:07PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the
lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches in the higher elevations. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over
Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.