Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:38AM MDT until March 21 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times expected Saturday. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches above 6500 feet with 1 to 3
inches in the lower valleys and basins.
* WHERE…Island Park southward to the Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.