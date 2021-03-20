Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:38AM MDT until March 21 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times expected Saturday. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 9 inches above 6500 feet with 1 to 3

inches in the lower valleys and basins.

* WHERE…Island Park southward to the Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.