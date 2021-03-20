Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:42AM MDT until March 21 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
across Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre
Ranges. Locally higher amounts up to 14 inches possible.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over
Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.