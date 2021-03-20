Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:42AM MDT until March 21 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

across Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre

Ranges. Locally higher amounts up to 14 inches possible.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over

Teton and Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.