Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 9:53PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. New accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the lower

elevations and 3 to 6 inches at the higher elevations.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and

Togwotee Passes overnight.

Use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.