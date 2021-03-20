Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 9:53PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. New accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the lower
elevations and 3 to 6 inches at the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and
Togwotee Passes overnight.
Use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.