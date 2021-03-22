Special Weather Statement issued March 22 at 12:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A band of snow progressing from north to south, originating in

the Upper Snake Plain/Arco Desert, is forecast to impact the

interstate corridor overnight and into early Tuesday morning.

Drivers during the Tuesday morning commute should be aware of the

possibility of quickly reduced visibility in this band of snow.

Moderate to heavy snow can rapidly decrease your driving

visibility, especially at night. Remember not to use your bright

headlights during these conditions as they only reflect off the

snow more and further blind other drivers.

Snowfall accumulations at this time are relatively light, at

around 1/2 inch possible with this band. It is possible to have

localized higher amounts within the band, especially if it

slows/stalls in a particular location.