Alerts

Slick and snowy roads are expected as snow is expected to fall

throughout much of the remainder of the day into the overnight

hours. Look for gradual improvement in activity after 3 am

tomorrow morning and even earlier for some. Snowfall amounts

range from 1 to 3 inches on Sweetzer and Malad Passes, 2 to 4

inches on Fish Creek Summit and 3 to 5 inches on Emigration Pass,

Pine Creek Pass and Ashton Hill.