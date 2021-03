Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the

higher elevations and 2 to 4 inches across Yellowstone National

Park.

* WHERE…Teton Mountains, Salt and Wyoming Ranges, and

Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…This afternoon through Tuesday morning.