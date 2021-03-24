Special Weather Statement issued March 24 at 1:59PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Our next storm system is approaching the state of Idaho, and will

bring widespread rain and snow showers to the region Thursday and

Thursday night. Localized travel impacts are expected, including

during the morning commute.

For locations above about 5,500 feet in elevation, temperatures

will support all snow for the event, with 1 to 4 inches of

accumulation expected. This includes most highway passes including

Banner Summit, Galena Summit, Willow Creek Summit, Sweetzer

Summit, Holbrook Summit, Malad Pass, Fish Creek Summit, Emigration

Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Monida

Pass, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, and the Island Park region.

Slick road conditions are expected to begin by sunrise Thursday for

many areas and may continue through Thursday night. Those

traveling or commuting are encouraged to slow down, plan a little

extra time to reach your destination, and check 511 for the

latest road conditions.

At lower elevations including the eastern Magic Valley, Snake

Plain, and adjacent valleys, precipitation will fall as snow

Thursday morning, but will likely mix with or change to rain

showers Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s. A

slushy coating to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible Thursday

morning, starting by sunrise for many areas. Confidence is low

regarding how much snow will be able to stick to roads and

highways, but those traveling or commuting should still be

prepared to encounter slick spots. Again, check 511 for the latest

road conditions.