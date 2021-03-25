Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued March 25 at 2:21PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches with the
higher elevations of the Absaroka Mountains seeing 5 to 7
inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton
and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Through tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads leading over mountain passes may see
hazardous driving conditions. Allow extra time to reach your
destination.

