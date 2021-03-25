Special Weather Statement issued March 25 at 2:21PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches with the
higher elevations of the Absaroka Mountains seeing 5 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton
and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Through tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads leading over mountain passes may see
hazardous driving conditions. Allow extra time to reach your
destination.
