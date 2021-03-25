Special Weather Statement issued March 25 at 4:45AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches with the

higher elevations seeing 5 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton

and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Today through tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads leading over mountain passes may see

hazardous driving conditions this morning, and then again

tonight. Allow extra time to reach your destination.