Special Weather Statement issued March 25 at 5:09AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The latest storm system will bring some travel impacts to

southeast Idaho today with snow amounts of 1 to 4 inches possible

above 5,500 feet. Expect some difficult travel on US Route 20

northeast of Rexburg to the Montana border this morning. Difficult

travel will likely extend beyond that this morning so anyone

traveling in the mountains allow for some extra time to reach

destinations through tonight as the snow showers are expected to

continue. Lower elevations will not see as much snow but local

areas may see up to an inch or so this morning. Conditions are

expected to improve on Friday.