Special Weather Statement issued March 25 at 5:09AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The latest storm system will bring some travel impacts to
southeast Idaho today with snow amounts of 1 to 4 inches possible
above 5,500 feet. Expect some difficult travel on US Route 20
northeast of Rexburg to the Montana border this morning. Difficult
travel will likely extend beyond that this morning so anyone
traveling in the mountains allow for some extra time to reach
destinations through tonight as the snow showers are expected to
continue. Lower elevations will not see as much snow but local
areas may see up to an inch or so this morning. Conditions are
expected to improve on Friday.
