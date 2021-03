Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. An additional inch or two of accumulation.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton

and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads leading over mountain passes may see

hazardous driving conditions. Allow extra time to reach your

destination.