High Wind Warning issued March 27 at 1:58PM MDT until March 29 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
Between one to two hours of heavy snow, blowing snow and the
strongest winds will accompany the cold front passage overnight.
A dramatic temperature drop will cause roads to freeze and
travel could become treacherous. Two to four inches of snow is
expected at Williams Creek Summit.
* WHERE…Western Lemhi County including Williams Creek Summit.
* WHEN…From midnight Sunday night to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
