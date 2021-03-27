Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 5:29AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A very strong cold front will race east across the region Sunday

night and early Monday morning. Strong southwest to west winds of

30 to 40 mph with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range with locally

higher gusts are expected to develop before sunrise Monday morning

and continue through much of the day Monday. Winds of this

magnitude will cause strong crosswinds and difficult driving

conditions, especially on north-south oriented routes. Patchy

blowing dust may result in local reductions in visibility. Secure

lose objects to prevent them from blowing around. In addition,

snow showers accompanying the cold front may result in slick

travel conditions Monday morning, especially in higher terrain

areas. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts and for possible

watches, warnings or advisories by visiting weather.gov/pocatello.