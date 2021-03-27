Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 5:29AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A very strong cold front will race east across the region Sunday
night and early Monday morning. Strong southwest to west winds of
30 to 40 mph with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range with locally
higher gusts are expected to develop before sunrise Monday morning
and continue through much of the day Monday. Winds of this
magnitude will cause strong crosswinds and difficult driving
conditions, especially on north-south oriented routes. Patchy
blowing dust may result in local reductions in visibility. Secure
lose objects to prevent them from blowing around. In addition,
snow showers accompanying the cold front may result in slick
travel conditions Monday morning, especially in higher terrain
areas. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts and for possible
watches, warnings or advisories by visiting weather.gov/pocatello.
