High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 12:10PM MDT until March 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…West wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 60 mph.

* WHERE…Most of Sweetwater County and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high-profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will likely occur

along I-80 east of Rock Springs to the Carbon County line around

Creston Junction during the late morning and afternoon.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.