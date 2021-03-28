High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 2:27PM MDT until March 29 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 58 mph
expected. Locally higher wind gusts possible in wind-prone,
exposed areas.
* WHERE…Island Park, Dubois, Spencer, Howe, Arco, Mackay,
Challis, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may cause damage to trees and power
lines which may result in isolated power outages. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow showers and squalls are expected
along and immediately behind the cold front. Strong wind will
create areas of blowing snow. The combination of snow, wind and
rapidly falling temperatures will lead to very difficult driving
conditions. Over the central Idaho mountains, the best chance of
snow and strongest winds is between roughly Midnight and 3 AM
Monday morning. Along and near the Montana border region, the
best chance for snow and the strongest winds is between roughly
5 AM and 9 AM Monday morning.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.