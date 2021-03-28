High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 2:27PM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 58 mph

expected. Locally stronger winds possible in wind prone areas.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho

Falls area, Rexburg area, Pocatello area, Blackfoot area, Fort

Hall, American Falls, Burley area, Marsh Valley, Lava Hot

Springs, Malad, Preston, Bear Lake area, Teton Valley area.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds will

be immediately along and behind the front, especially between

5 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may cause damage to trees and power

lines which may result in isolated power outages. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing

dust will be possible, especially along Interstate 86 between

American Falls and Pocatello, Interstate 15 between Fort Hall

and Blackfoot, and Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and

Roberts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow showers and squalls will be

possible immediately along and behind the cold front over higher

terrain areas. The combination of snow, blowing snow and rapidly

falling temperatures will create very difficult driving

conditions, especially between 5 AM and 9 AM.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.