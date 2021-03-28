High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 3:24AM MDT until March 29 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 58 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Wood River Valley and Picabo.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may cause damage to trees and power
lines which may result in isolated power outages. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A brief period of locally heavy snow is
possible immediately along and behind the cold front, mainly
between 3 AM and 5 AM MDT. Blowing snow will be possible at
times, especially in higher elevations. Rapidly falling
temperatures may create icy conditions.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments