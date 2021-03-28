High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 3:24AM MDT until March 29 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 58 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Wood River Valley and Picabo.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may cause damage to trees and power

lines which may result in isolated power outages. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A brief period of locally heavy snow is

possible immediately along and behind the cold front, mainly

between 3 AM and 5 AM MDT. Blowing snow will be possible at

times, especially in higher elevations. Rapidly falling

temperatures may create icy conditions.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.