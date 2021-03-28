High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 4:18AM MDT until March 29 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Between one to two hours of heavy snow, blowing snow and the

strongest winds will accompany the cold front passage overnight.

A dramatic temperature drop will cause roads to freeze and

travel could become treacherous. 2 to 4 inches of snow is

expected at Williams Creek Summit.

* WHERE…Western Lemhi County including Williams Creek Summit.

* WHEN…From midnight Sunday night to 9 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.